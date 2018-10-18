Luke Shaw signs new five-year deal at Manchester United

Luke Shaw has admitted that the prospect of him staying at Manchester United looked “impossible” last season.Shaw would have been a free agent at the end of the season but any fears United harboured about losing the England defender for nothing next summer were dispelled on Thursday when he signed a new four-and-a-half year contract that ties him to Old Trafford until June 2023. United have the option to extend the deal by a further 12 months,
Shaw’s salary will rocket from around to £130,000 a week to in excess of £160,000 a week including bonuses.
Yet the 23-year-old defender has acknowledged that his future at the club looked bleak at various points over the past year when his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho appeared on the brink of collapse.
Shaw had been subjected to a series of public humiliations by Mourinho, who had questioned his commitment, focus, ambition and football brain, but the latest news completes a dramatic turnaround in the player’s fortunes after belatedly winning the manager’s trust after solid start to the season.
Source: TheTelegraph