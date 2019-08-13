Man City avoid transfer ban from FIFA

Manchester City have dodged a transfer ban despite being found guilty by FIFA.
The Etihad giants had been set to face a similar punishment to Chelsea, who aren't allowed to sign any new players until July 2020.
The Blues also broke rules regarding the transfers of minors but City have instead being handed a fine of 370,000 Swiss Francs, which is equivalent to £314,670. The offences relate to the transfers and registrations of players under the age of 18.
According to a FIFA statement, Man City were only fine because they accepted their errors which FIFA's Disciplinary Committee took into account.
A statement said: "The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned English club Manchester City FC for breaches relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18.
"Manchester City FC was found to have breached, amongst others, article 19 of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players.
"The Disciplinary Committee took into account the fact that Manchester City FC accepted its responsibility and sanctioned the club with a fine of CHF 370,000.
"The protection of minors is a key element in FIFA’s overall regulatory framework relating to the transfer of players, and the effective enforcement of these rules is paramount, as has also been confirmed on various occasions by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
"The decision issued by the Disciplinary Committee was notified today."
