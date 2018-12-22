Man Utd interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he'll 'use the hairdryer'

Manchester United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says managers hold the power at clubs - and he is willing to use his "hairdryer" to enforce it.
The sixth-placed Red Devils visit Cardiff on Saturday in Solskjaer's first game as caretaker manager.
The 45-year-old has been heavily influenced by legendary United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, who used the "hairdryer treatment" when he felt his team were not meeting the standards he set.
"I've got a hairdryer," said Solskjaer.
"If I get disappointed, ask [children] Noah, Karna, and Elijah - or some of the players I had at Molde. I am not afraid of laying down the law."
It has been suggested Solskjaer is too nice for the task of reversing United's declining fortunes.
While public condemnation of his players is unlikely, former team-mates have said the forward, who scored United's injury-time winner in the 1999 Champions League final, was never afraid to deliver sharp words during his playing days if he felt standards were slipping.
"When your kids disappoint you, you don't give them chocolate do you? You treat players how you treat your kids. You want the best for them. You want to guide them. You want to help them," he said.
Source: BBC
