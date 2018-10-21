Manchester City 5-0 Burnley: Kevin De Bruyne returns as champions cruise

Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League by beating Burnley 5-0 as Kevin De Bruyne returned from injury on Saturday.The Belgian played the final 30 minutes after two months out, by which time City had the game sewn up after goals from Sergio Aguero (16), Bernardo Silva (54) and Fernandinho (56), while Riyad Mahrez (83) and Leroy Sane (90) added late gloss to the scoreline.
Bernardo Silva's effort was a controversial one, though, as Burnley's players had stopped playing after seemingly believing referee Jon Moss had blown his whistle, while David Silva's pass for the goal looked to be out of play.
The Premier League champions now hold the record for the longest unbeaten run of Premier League games on Saturdays at 3pm, taking their tally to 35 in a row.
For Burnley, their mini-revival of three games unbeaten hit the buffers but easier challenges than this lie ahead for Sean Dyche's men.
On his first return to Manchester City as an opposition player, Joe Hart received a warm reception from the home galleries but got no special treatment from his former team-mates.
Source: Skysports