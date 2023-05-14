Manchester City one win from title with victory at Everton

Manchester City are one victory away from retaining the Premier League title after despatching relegation-threatened Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park.
Pep Guardiola's side can guarantee their third consecutive title with three points at home to Chelsea next Sunday, with games remaining against Brighton and Brentford as back-up.
City moved four points clear at the head of the table and are on the cusp of more top-flight glory after challengers Arsenal were beaten 3-0 by Brighton.
Everton were made to pay a heavy price for Mason Holgate's glaring miss when unmarked at the far post, the defender somehow hooking over from a couple of yards.
City were second best up until that point but showcased how clinical they are in front of goal, going on to net twice in the space of two minutes.
Ilkay Gundogan was the star of the show, involved in all three of City's goals with a sublime flicked finish before providing the cross for Erling Haaland's close range header.
The midfielder also curled in a glorious free-kick from the edge of the area in the second half as City claimed a routine victory.
The loss for Everton leaves them looking nervously over their shoulders with two games remaining, hovering just one point above the relegation zone.
