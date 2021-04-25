Manchester City win fourth straight Carabao Cup after beating Spurs

Preview: Karela United square off with Hearts of Oak at Aiyinase Karela United and Accra Hearts of Oak are expected to slug things out on match…

Ghana’s credit ratings fail to improve The first full sovereign credit rating of Ghana for 2021 was delivered last…

Police clash with angry youth over speed ramps at Apam Two persons have sustained gunshot wounds in a clash between Police and angry…

India Covid: Patients dying without oxygen amid Delhi surge For the fourth day in a row, India has set an unwelcome world record for the…