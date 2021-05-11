Manchester City win Premier League title after Manchester United lose to Leicester

Fire guts timber market in Accra (Photos) A raging fire has swept through the timber market at Kantamanto in Accra.

BoG commits US$363m to FX forwards in Jan–Apr The Bank of Ghana has in the first four months of the year committed a total of…

Wesley Girls' old student recounts persistent discrimination A former student of the popular Wesley Girls’ Senior High School has alleged…

Violence-hit Jerusalem braces for Jewish nationalist march Palestinians have clashed with Israeli police for a third night in Jerusalem,…