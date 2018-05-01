Mancini reaches agreement to become next Italy coach

Roberto Mancini has reached an agreement to become the next Italy coach, according to Sky in Italy.
The Zenit St Petersburg manager met with the Italian FA sub-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta and team director Gabriele Oriali in Rome on Monday evening.
Mancini, the former Manchester City manager, is expected to take over the national job after the final round of Russian domestic fixtures on May 13 and before the May 20 deadline set by the Italian FA.
Italy have been looking for a new boss since Gian Piero Ventura was sacked following their failure to qualify for this summer's World Cup in Russia with Under-21 coach Luigi Di Biagio taking over the senior team on an interim basis.
Carlo Ancelotti, who has been linked as a potential replacement for Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, was understood have been offered the job while former AC Milan and Italy defender Paolo Maldini declared an interest in the position last month.
Mancini told Italian radio on Monday he had not undergone talks with the Italian Football Federation but now appears to have been charged with qualifying Italy for the Euros in 2020.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and former Leicester coach Claudio Ranieri, who is now in charge of French club Nantes, were among other candidates thought to be in the frame.
