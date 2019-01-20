Manny Pacquiao cruise to victory over Adrien Broner

Manny Pacquiao cruised to a points victory over Adrien Broner on Saturday night.
Starting as the overwhelming favourite, Pacquiao used his jab to good effect as Broner struggled to land.
Pacquiao came closest to finishing Broner in the seventh and ninth rounds when he rocked his challenger.
The Filipino was fighting for the 70th time as he recorded a unanimous decision by scores of 117-111 and 116-112 twice.
The victory could set him up for a rematch with Floyd Mayweather, who was ringside, later this year.
Pacquiao said: "I felt so happy because I did well in the fight. We did a lot of work on the jab in training camp.
"God gave me this good health and blessings and at the age 40 I can still do this.
"I proved it in my last fight and I’ve proved it again; at the age of 40 Manny Paquiao is still here
"I wanted to push more but my trainer said it would be careless, to wait for him and counter so that’s what I did.
"Tell Floyd to come back to the ring and we will fight, I’m willing to fight Floyd."
Pacquiao was fighting for the fifth time since his defeat by Mayweather four years ago.
The only blot on his copy book since then was his shock defeat by Jeff Horn in 2017 which saw him lose his world title.
He rebounded with his first knockout victory in nine years when he stopped Lucas Matthysse last summer.
Broner, meanwhile, may have held world titles at four different weights but has struggled to live up to his own trash talk.
Before facing Pacquiao, his last win came two years ago against Adrian Granados and was followed by a defeat by Mikey Garcia and a draw with Jessie Vargas.
Source: mirror.co.uk
Read also:Manny Pacquiao's purse for Adrien Broner fight revealed