Manny Pacquiao to fight Keith Thurman on July 13

WBA World welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs) is taking a huge risk in facing WBA Super World champion Keith Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs) on July 13 on Showtime pay-per-view.
The news of their potential fight was broken on Monday. Pacquiao and Thurman are said to be in “advanced talks” for a July 13 showdown, according to Mike Coppinger. It’s still not a done deal yet, but the negotiations are underway.
Presumably, the end game is the winner of the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter fight.
The location of the Pacquiao vs. Thurman fight will come down to one of these venues: MGM Grand, in Las Vegas, Barclays Center, in New York or Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
If Pacquiao can beat Thurman, it’ll set the table for Floyd Mayweather Jr. to come back to face the Filipino star. Mayweather doesn’t look like he wants any of that work though. An impressive win for Pacquiao over Thurman might send Mayweather in the opposite direction. Pacquiao is going to have his work cut out for him against Thurman. That’s not a good match-up for Pacquiao.
It was expected that after ducked out of the Errol Spence Jr. fight after agreeing to fight him, he would take on Thurman, 30, as he looks like the softest target among the other four world champions at welterweight.
Thurman looked old, shot and passed it in his recent title defense against fringe contender Josesito Lopez. Two years out of the ring licking his wounds from his fight against Danny Garcia in 2017 has taken away a major portion of Thurman’s game. He looked he aged 10 years in those two years out of the ring.
The way that Thurman fought, it doesn’t look like he’s going to be able to find his way back to being the fighter that he was two years ago.
Boxing like tennis and golf in some ways. If you stop competing in those sports for a couple of years, you’re not going to be able to back to the level you were once at.
There are, of course, rare exceptions where a fighter is so good that they can still fight at a high level after coming off of a long two to ten year layoff, but those are usually the guys with huge punching power and/or blazing hand speed.
Source: boxingnews24
