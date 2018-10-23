Market 2018 AWCON - Sports Minister tells media

Minister of Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah has told the Ghanaian media to market the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations tournament.Ghana will host the 2018 AWCON which commences on November 17 and end on December 1st.
The Sports Minister urged the press after the draw, which took place at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, that the media should 'market' the tournament and ensure Ghanaians fill in the stadia to support the Black Queens.
"So far, it's been great, wonderful, fantastic. Everything is ready, preparation is on course in terms of Hotel accommodation, the stadiums, everything is ready." The Sports Minister said.
"I want to urge all of you to encourage Ghanaians to troop into the stadia, two venues, Accra and Cape coast are ready for the tournament. Your job as a media is to patronise the tournament, market the tournament and to ensure Ghanaians now go to the stadia to patronize." He concluded.
The Black Queens of Ghana will come up against Algeria in the tournament opener on Saturday,17 November 2018 in a Group A showdown.