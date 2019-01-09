MATCH REPORT: Hearts Of Oak wallop Tudu Mighty Jets 3-0 in friendly

Accra Hearts Of Oak this morning defeated Tudu-based Mighty Jets 3-0 in a friendly encounter at the Pobiman training complex.
Goals from Selassie Bakai, Kwadwo Obeng Jnr and Abubakar Traore ensured the Phobians continue their resurgent under new-coach Kim Grant.
Substitute Selasi Bakai heads the Phobians into the lead after connecting a perfectly struck corner kick from Alidu Namhan in the 43rd-minute mark. The first half ended with Mighty jets trailing by a lone goal.
The Phobians continued from where they let off by increasing the tally in the 61st minute through Kwakwo Obeng Junior who finished off a smart assist from Manaf Umar.
Abubakar Traore put the game beyond the reach of Mighty Jets after tapping home the third from close range to give the Rainbow boys a comprehensive three-goal lead.
The Phobians have been testing the strength of their team by engaging in friendly matches to help the coach sharpen any rough edge.
This is their second win in five days following their narrow win over Future Soccer Academy last Sunday at the same venue.
The Accra based side looks to be experimenting their team to ensure they improve the side as they prepare for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Novelty competition which is expected to start later this month.
It is likely the Rainbow boys will be engaging in another friendly match this coming Sunday.
