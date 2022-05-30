Maurice Revello tournament: Black Satellites suffer defeat in opener against Mexico (video)

The Black Stars of Ghana started the Maurice Revello tournament on a losing note on Monday.
Just like the WAFU tournament where they succumb to defeat to Nigeria in their Group opener, Karim Zito's side on Monday were beaten 1-0 by Mexico in their Group B opening game.
Víctor Guzmán's second-half strike was all that was needed to separate the two teams at the Stade de Lattre Tassigny in Marseille.
In the other group match, Venezuela pipped Indonesia by a lone goal. By virtue of their wins, Mexico and Venezuela lie first and second respectively while Ghana and Indonesia are third and fourth respectively with zero points.
The Black Satellites have another chance to redeem their image as they will take Indonesia on Thursday before playing Venezuela on Sunday in the final group B game.