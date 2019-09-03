Mauro Icardi joins PSG on season-long loan from Inter

Mauro Icardi has joined Paris St. Germain on a season long-loan from Inter Milan.
The 26-year-old striker penned a two year extension to his Inter contract but PSG have a 65 million euro option to buy on the Argentine.
"I will give everything to help my new team go as far as possible in all competitions," said Icardi.
"Paris St. Germain has become an international football powerhouse, attracting some of the greatest players in recent years.
"The momentum is strong in Paris, ambitions are high and I am sure that we have everything here to go even further."
PSG also signed Keylor Navas from Real Madrid, with Alphonse Areola going the other way.