Maxwell Konadu makes four changes to Kotoko XI to face WAFA

By Vincent Ashitey

Maxwell Konadu has made four changes to his starting eleven for this afternoon's clash against WAFA.

The gaffer has made four changes to the side that drew 1-1 against Liberty Professionals last Sunday, giving Kelvin Andoh his first start after the winger appeared as a second-half come-on in the last game.

Also, Kingsley Osei Effah has been handed his debut start in today's encounter at the Sogakope Park. 

Goalkeeper, Kwame Baah has maintained his slot in the posts as Captain, Felix Annan sits on the substitutes' bench for the third consecutive time.

Below is the full squad

STARTING XI | Kwame  Baah, Christopher Nettey, Imoro Ibrahim, Habib Mohammed, Agyemang Badu, Justice Blay, Adom Frimpong, Kelvin Andoh, Emmanuel Gyamfi (C), Richard Arthur, Kelvin Andoh

SUBS | Felix Annan, Collins Ameyaw, Empem Dacosta, Patrick Yeboah, Maxwell Baakoh, Martin Antwi, William Opoku Mensah

 

 