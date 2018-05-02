Maxwell Konadu visits Partey, Wakaso in Spain

Blacks Stars Assistant Coach, Maxwell Konadu has paid a visit to Atletico Madrid and Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey in Spain.
The visit is part of his job to monitor the performance of Ghanaian players in Spain and also visited UD Levante forward Emmanuel Boateng.
Thomas Partey, who is a key player of his Spain club, is also an integral member of the current Black Stars squad being coached by Kwesi Appiah.
Maxwell Konadu is expected to meet Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso as well and some other unknown Ghanaian players in the Segunda A.
Maxwell Konadu is expected to return to Ghana on Thursday May 3rd, 2018.
This is the first time all three Black Stars coaches have been handed the opportunity to move to different parts of Europe to monitor Ghanaian players.
Kwasi Appiah recently visited Ghanaian players in the English Premier League while first deputy coach, Ibrahim Tanko is also in Germany to monitor some Ghanaian players in the Bundesliga and the Bundesliga II.
