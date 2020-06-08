Maxwell Konadu wishes Kotoko's Osei Kwame speedy recovery

Asante Kotoko head coach Maxwell Konadu has sent a get-well message to goalkeeper Emmanuel Osei Kwame after he underwent a successful knee operation.
The former Inter Allies goalkeeper who has been battling with a knee problem and went under the knife at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.
Reacting to the news on a post on Twitter, Coach Maxwell Konadu wished the goalkeeper a speedy recovery after the successful operation and being discharged.
"Is my prayer that Jehovah himself heal and protect u as u start yr rehabilitation, It was great seeing u in great spirit after yr difficult operation, God be with u Osei Kwame. #All The Best"
Osei Kwame was discharged on Saturday and will continue his rehabilitation under the care of the club's medical team and Dr. Konadu.
He is expected to be sidelined for six months after which another surgery would be done to remove the implants from his knee to usher in his full recovery.
A grateful Osei Kwame said to the Head of the Trauma and Orthopaedic Department at KATH "I want to say a big thank you to Dr. Konadu Yeboah for saving my career, "All hope was lost when I came here, but I am now very happy that he has brought back life into my knee and also given me a renewed assurance that I will be back on the field."
Asante Kotoko insurance provider, Hollard, footed the bills of the surgery of goalkeeper Osei Kwame