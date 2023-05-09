May 9 Disaster: GFA, Sports Ministry, clubs mark 22nd anniversary

The GFA, the Sports Ministry and some Ghana Premier League clubs have marked the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Accra Sports Stadium disaster with several gestures and events.
The sad incident occurred on Wednesday, May 9, 2001 at the Accra Sports Stadium when 126 football fans died after a stampede at the ground.
The fans were witnessing a match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko but they had to scramble their way out of the ground as they sought relief from tear gas canisters that were being fired at them.
Some Kotoko fans were unhappy at some refereeing decisions during the match and they hurled objects onto the pitch and that caused the Police to try and disperse them using tear gas.
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) released a press statement on May 9, 2023 in reminiscence of the event that occurred in 2001 and parts of the statement read:
"As we mark the 22nd Anniversary of the May 9th Stadium disaster today, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) once again extend our profound condolences to the families and friends of the victims and the entire football family.
Today is a day of grief as we once again remember the incident that claimed the lives of 127 football fans at the Accra Sports Stadium following a stampede during a Ghana Premier League match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in 2001.
On this sad day, we remember our fallen friends, heroes, colleagues, and comrades who lost their lives in that manner whilst supporting the game they truly love."
The football governing body also stated it was “committed” to ensure this event does not occur anymore through the help of security agencies and with the collaboration with the clubs.
"The GFA wishes to appeal to all football administrators, security officers, medical professionals and indeed football-loving Ghanaians to co-operate with the federation and other stakeholders to ensure we don't experience such incidents in our game ever again.
We call on clubs to join the Association to continue educating their fans on the laws of the game and to remain law-abiding before, during, and after league matches.
Let us constantly remind ourselves that never again should such a tragedy befall our beautiful game and our beloved nation.
May the souls of our departed football enthusiasts continue to rest in perfect peace."