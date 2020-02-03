Medeama coach Boadu lauds players despite defeat to Aduana Stars

Medeama SC coach Samuel Boadu has lauded his players in their slim defeat to Aduana Stars on matchday 7.
The Mauve and Yellows succumb to their second defeat of the season following a 1-0 to the two-time Ghanaian champions at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday.
However, coach Samuel Boadu said he was pleased with the performance of his charges despite suffering their second defeat on the road.
“I am very proud of my boys for another fantastic performance,” he said
“We may have lost but still proud of their commitment, determination and never-give-up attitude.
“We came here with a plan. It worked for the most part of the game until that unfortunate foul claim.
“I don’t normally talk about referees but I am baffled by that decision.
“Haven’t said that I am very proud of my boys. They did extremely well. We go back and prepare for our next home match.
Medeama are 5th on the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League standings tied on 13 points with AshantiGold, Asante Kotoko and Bechem United.
The Mauve and Yellows host Bechem United at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa in the midweek fixture of Ghana Premier League matchday 8.