Medeama roar back to beat Great Olympics in Accra

Medeama SC staged a comeback to beat Great Olympics in their Ghana Premier League matchday 30 fixture.
The Mauve and Yellows edged the Wonder club 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.
Maxwell Quaye shot Great Olympics into the lead in the 19th minute when he capitalized on a mistake by Vincent Atingah to make it 1-0.
Medeama pegged them back in the 36th minute when Kwasi Donsu was brought down by Goalkeeper Stephen Kwaku in the box.
READ ALSO: Hearts of Oak vs Eleven Wonders Ghana Premier League fixture called off
Vincent Atingah stepped up and converted calmly to make it 1-1 before halftime.
The second half was a 50-50 battle and it was Medeama who scored the all-important goal.
A long-range strike from Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah in the 71st minute made it 2-1 and won Medeama the game.
The win means Medeama are now second on the league table with 50 points, six behind Kotoko while Great Olympics lie 7th with 43 points.