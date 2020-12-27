Medeama's Justice Blay speaks ahead of 'big game' against Kotoko

Medeama SC midfielder Justice Blay has spoken ahead of today's big game against Asante Kotoko.
Medeama SC will today Sunday, December 27 lock horns with Asante Kotoko in their outstanding Premier League game at the Akoon park in Tarkwa.
Last season, Prince Opoku Agyemang scored to hand Medeama SC a 1-0 win against Asante Kotoko at the Akoon park.
The match promises to live up to its billing as it will not only be about the two sides. Attention will also be on the performance of Justice Blay who generated much controversy during the transfer window.
Blay, the 28-year-old midfielder was linked with a permanent move to the Porcupines during the transfer window after his impressive one-year loan but nothing came of it.
As he is about to face his former loan side, the midfielder urged all and sundry not to miss the game today.
"Good Night to you all but remember The BIG game is coming up tomorrow!" he posted.
https://twitter.com/JusticeBlay_/status/1342962407510073346
Both clubs are having a patchy season. Medeama has picked only a win in their opening 5 games while their opponent Kotoko have won twice in their opening 5 games.
Meanwhile, Nana Yaw Amponsah has revealed why Asante Kotoko opted not to sign Medeama midfielder Justice Blay.
According to the Chief Executive Officer of Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, the Porcupines were told Blay would cost 300,000 cedis which they believed was too high.
"Medeama quoted 300,000 cedis and a future transfer fee of 40% on Justice Blay but we were also quoting 200,000 cedis and 40% onward but Moses Parker wasn't ready - Nana Yaw Amponsah told Oyerepa FM