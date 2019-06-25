Depay visits Ghana again as he continues his charity work

Netherlands and Olympique Lyon forward Memphis Depay is currently in Cape Coast, Ghana.
Memphis Depay, born to a Ghanaian father and a Dutch mother has arrived in his father’s country to support the Deaf and Dumb School in Cape Coast.
The former Manchester United player is visiting Ghana for the second time to engage in charity projects.
The Dutch professional footballer upon his trip to Ghana last year donated sporting equipment and an Index Braille Embosser, Everest- DV5 for the production of reading materials for visually impaired students of the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Ghana Blind Sports Association.
The forward scored 10 goals and registered 10 assists in 51 games for Olympique Lyon in the just ended 2018/2019 season.
READ ALSO: