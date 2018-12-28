Michael Essien urges 'benchwarmers' at Chelsea to work hard for playing time

Ghana Football legend, Michael Essien has admonished 'benchwarmers' at Chelsea to work their socks off to earn more playing time under Maurizio Sarri this season.
Players including Andreas Christensen, Alvaro Morata, Cesc Fabregas, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Gary Cahill, Danny Drinkwater, Victor Moses, and teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi are all reported to be seeking for a move away from the club due to limited game time.
Essien admitted the situation could force players out at Stamford Bridge but urged the players to work their tails off to earn more playing time.
“Every player wants to play,” Essien told the Express.
“Chelsea isn’t an easy place to come and the competition is very fierce.
“At the end of the day, all the players work but it’s the manager who will pick who he wants to play. When you’re not playing you get frustrated and you want to look elsewhere.
“It’s up to them really but they have to keep working and then everyone gets their chance.”
Michael Essien had a seven-year (7) stint with Chelsea from 2005 to 2012.