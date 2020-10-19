Micheal Agbekpornu, 3 others sign new Dreams FC contracts

Four players of Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC have extended their contracts with the club.
The players who run out of contract last season have committed their future to the with the StillBelieve lads for the next 3 years, until 2023.
They include Micheal Agbekpornu, Victor Oduro, Philimon Akoto Baffour and Kinsley Owusu.
Micheal Agbekpornu
The young midfielder who was a member of the under 23 national team signed a 3-year contract to commit his future to Dreams FC. He was a member of the 2019/20 season squad but did not feature in any game due to an injury he sustained on national duty.
Victor Oduro
A Still Believe FC ( youth development squad ) graduate who earned his promotion last season.
Defenders Philimon Akoto Baffour and Kinsley Owusu also penned new 3-year deals with the StillBelieve lads
Dreams FC are in pre-season preparing for the start of the new season.