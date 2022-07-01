Mohamed Salah signs new Liverpool contract

Mohamed Salah has signed a new Liverpool contract keeping him at Anfield until 2025.
An 18-month contract impasse has finally ended with Salah becoming the highest-paid player in Liverpool history with a salary in excess of £350,000 a week.
As recently as May - when Salah openly said he would see out his deal rather than allow himself to be sold - Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, felt it would be too difficult for their star striker to walk away from his Anfield legacy.
"I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club. It's a happy day for everyone," he said.
"It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what's next.
"I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going [upwards]. Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies.
"I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well. We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again."