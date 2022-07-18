Mohammed Polo to join Black Stars for World Cup 2022

GFA President Kurt Okraku has said that Mohammed Polo will be part of the Black Stars entourage for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
Polo, who is a Ghana football legend was part of the team that won the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with the Black Stars.
The former Hearts of Oak gaffer and legend has also contributed massively to the growth of football in the country.
READ ALSO: CHAN qualifiers: Annor Walker names 25-man Black Galaxies squad for Benin clash
According to Mr. Okraku, the association's way of showing appreciation to the legendary footballer for his immense contribution to the development of Ghana football.
"Mohammed Polo has come and done his bit, it is left with me and you to also do our part in our mission to make our dear nation great and strong," Kurt Okraku made this promise to the legend during the Launch of Polo’s autobiography titled "Polo The Magnificent: The story of the Dribbling Magician."
"Our beloved Black Stars are in the Mundial (2022 World Cup) and we will go there and make our nation great and strong and proudly defend our colors and we will go there with the one and only professor Mohammed Ahmed ‘Polo’.
"Mohammed polo will be with us on the flight to Qatar which will be our token of appreciation. When you do your bit and sacrifice for our dear country, we will say thank you.
"His memories will continue to stay with countless generations of our dear nation and Africa at large,’’ he added.
Mohammed Polo made 54 appearances for the Black Stars from 1973 to 1985 and scored 20 goals for the Ghana national team.