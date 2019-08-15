Morocco unveil Vahid Halilhodzic as head coach

The Royal Football Federation (FRMF) have confirmed the appointment of Vahid Halilhodzic as the new coach of the Moroccan national football team.
The Bosnian replaces Herve Renard who quit from his post after failing to win the AFCON 2019 for the Atlas Lions.
Addressing the media the 67-year-old said: “I hope we can achieve the best things together with Morocco even at the financial level.”
“I get sick when I lose something,’
Halilhodzic has worked as a manager for many international football clubs and teams, including Paris Saint Germain, Ivory Coast, Algeria, Japan, and most recently Nantes.
He has been tasked to qualify Morocco to the AFCON 2021 reaching a minimum semi-final and Qualifying the Atlas Lions to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar 2022 as well as winning AFCON 2023.
READ ALSO: