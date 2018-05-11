Most valuable football club brands: Man Utd tops, Liverpool overtakes Chelsea

Manchester United have been named the most valuable football club brand in the world, according to a new study by Brand Finance.
Brand Finance claims the Old Trafford club is now worth £1,357million, £404m more than rivals Manchester City.
Six Premier League clubs make up the top 10, while La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid battle for second and third spots.
Both Liverpool and City have increased their standing since last year, while Chelsea are worth £856m and have slipped from fourth to seventh in the world.
1. Manchester United – £1,357 million
2. Real Madrid – £1,127 million
3. Barcelona – £1,082 million
4. Bayern Munich – £1,007 million
5. Manchester City – £953 million
6. Liverpool – £862 million
7. Chelsea – £856 million
8. Arsenal – £776 million
9. Paris Saint-Germain – £654 million
10. Tottenham Hotspur – £548 million
