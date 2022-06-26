MTN FA Cup final: Hearts of Oak to battle Bechem United for Africa slot today

Hearts of Oak and Bechem United will tonight battle for the MTN FA Cup trophy at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
The clash promises to be an exciting one as a win for either side will secure them a slot in Africa, the CAF Confederation Cup.
11-time champions Hearts of Oak are seeking to defend the trophy won last season after beating AshantiGold 8-7 on penalties.
The Phobians last month edged Dreams 3-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium in their semi-final clash to make it a back-to-back final.
Samuel Boadu and his charges want to win the trophy to compensate their fans after enduring a difficult 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign where they placed 6th.
2015/2016 champions Bechem United on the other hand eased past Aduana Stars in the Brong Ahafo derby to set up the Hearts of Oak clash.
They will be hoping to win their second FA cup after beating Okwahu United in the 2015/2016 final at the Cape Coast Stadium.
The Hunters enjoyed a good 2021/22 campaign after finishing third in the just-ended Ghana Premier League.
The game is scheduled for a 5:00pm kick off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 26, 2022.