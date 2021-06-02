MTN FA Cup: Hearts of Oak face Liberty, Kotoko square off with Bekwai Youth today

Record winners of the MTN FA Cup, Accra Hearts of Oak will today lock horns with Liberty Professionals in the Round of 64 of the competition.
The match which is the top liner for today's fixtures will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium at 3:00 pm.
Hearts have won the competition 10 times with their last final appearance ending in defeat to defending champions Asante Kotoko in 2017 and would be looking to get one over the Scientific Soccer lads today, however, Liberty is in to cause an upset.
Defending champions Kotoko meanwhile have a date with lower-tier side Bekwai Youth FC.
Other exciting fixtures include Two-time winners Medeama SC will take on Sekondi Eleven Wise while 2014 finalists Inter Allies will square off with Tema Youth at the Tema Park.
Elsewhere, Legon Cities host Uncle T FC at the Accra Sports stadium.
There is also another Premier League affair between King Faisal and AshantiGold SC.
Today's fixture
Elimina Sharks vs Metro Stars
Eleven Wise Medeama SC
Hearts of Oak vs Liberty Professionals
Tema Youth vs Inter Allies
Phar Rangers vs Dreams FC
Aduana Stars vs Eleven Wonders
Bekwai Youth FC vs Kotoko
Berekum Chelsea vs Bofoakwa Tano
King Faisal vs AshantiGold
WAFA vs Akatsi All Stars
Legon Cities vs Uncle T Stars
Skyy FC vs Ebusua Dwarfs