Mubarak Wakaso hails teammates after Levante win

Mubarak Wakaso has hailed its teammates for their effort in ensuring they bagged the maximum points in La Liga season opener.
Wakaso's Deportivo Alaves over the weekend defeated Levante 1-0 at the Mendizorrotza Stadium in matchday 1 of the 2019/20 La Liga season.
The Ghanaian midfielder played the entirety of the game as he was at his commanding best aiding his side to victory.
He has taken to Twitter to laud the fans and teammates for the victory.
"First game first +3 important points. Good job done ✅ by the boys fans was amazing like always ⚪️🔵 #alaves #laliga #WM22 #ALLAHisalwaysgreat 🕌🕋📿🙏🏾✅"
Wakaso's Deportivo Alaves will have the chance to attain 6 points when they host Espanyol on Sunday, August 25 in matchday 2.
