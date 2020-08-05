Mubarak Wakaso picks MOTM award in Jiangsu Sunning win

Mubarak Wakaso's all-action performance for Jiangsu Sunning got noticed as he was adjudged the Man of the Match in their win over Darlian Pro.
Wakaso's impressive display propelled this outfit to a 2-1 victory over the visitors. The saw 70 minutes of action but his performance was enough to be named the Man of the Match.
It was his second game for Jiangsu after signing for the Chinese club.
Jiangsu opened the scoring in the 74th minute through Brazilian attacker Alex Teixeira, but Darlian levelled five minutes later after former Newcastle United striker Salomon Randon bundled in the equalizer.
The home side then snatched the winner from the spot through striker Eder.
Jiangsu Sunning lie 2nd on the Chinese Super League log with 7 points trailing leaders Guangzhou Evergrande by 2 points.