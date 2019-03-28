Naby Keita part ways with Kotoko

Gyasi Juantuah who is the agent for Asante Kotoko's striker Naby Keita has confirmed that his client has parted ways with the Kumasi-based club.
Reports circulated this week that the Porcupine Warriors have parted ways with some of his players of which Naby Keita was among.
The Reds, however, refuted the claims but the Keita's agent has disclosed that the Guinean import striker has left the club.
"Keita met the management and they have parted ways with him but I'm very proud of him for his achievement at Kotoko".
"We only wish Kotoko SC very well in their activities, Naby Kaita has paid his dues to the club and we are proud of him".
The Guinean national, who joined the club as a free agent, signed a three-year contract to ply for the warriors in October 2018.
Keita was Kotoko's first signing under C.K Akunnor tenure, and the former FC Renaissance Club De Conakry player is expected to find a new club ahead of a new season.