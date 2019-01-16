NAM1 shouldn't have been allowed to sponsor Ghana Premier League - NDC

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Director of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the government of being complicit in the ongoing Menzgold mess.
According to Samuel Gyamfi, the Akufo-Addo-led administration should be blamed for giving an image of legitimacy to embattled businessman, Nana Appiah Mensah and his gold dealership firm Menzgold.
Addressing journalists at a press conference Wednesday, he said since NAM1 was allowed to sponsor the country’s top football league, it was assumed he is a credible businessman.
“The state looked on while NAM1 sponsored Ghana’s football league without any objections…” he said.
According to him, government cannot absolve itself from blame with the excuse that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is a private organization under the world football governing body, FIFA.
“…when it comes to Ghana football, it is not a private affair,” Mr Gyamfi stressed.
He wondered why the government did not object to his sponsoring the league when the Central Bank had made it clear that it was investigating Nana Appiah Mensah for operating without a license.
NAM1 has been declared wanted in the country and government delegation has flown to the United Arab Emirates where he is said to have been arrested for another deal gone bad.
The state authorities hope to bring the Menzgold boss back to Ghana to answer charges for defrauding under false pretenses and money laundering.
In the midst of all the blame game, Menzgold customers say all they want is for NAM1 to return to the country and pay back their investments.
However, the Zylofon Cash Premier league was halted in June as a consequence to the airing of the Anas “Number 12” documentary which revealed the alleged corrupt practices of certain personalities in the domain of Ghanaian football including the former football association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi.
Eventually, the erstwhile Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association was replaced by a Normalisation Committee put together by FIFA and it is currently working to reform Ghana football.
