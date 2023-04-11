Nana Sarfo Oduro heads KGL Foundation U-17 Inter Regional championship planning committee

Executive Council member Nana Sarfo Oduro has been appointed as Chairman of the planning Committee for the maiden edition of the KGL Foundation U-17 Inter Regional Championship.
The Berekum Chelsea Director is tasked to ensure the successful planning and organization of the championship in Kumasi.
Nzema Kotoko General Manager and a member of the Juvenile committee Mohammed Waisu-Ali gets the nod as Vice Chairman of the committee.
Others include, Chief Executive Officer of Powerlines and a member of the Greater Accra Regional juvenile committee Michael Fiaduse - Member, President of Namoro Football Academy Aminu Abdulai - Member and media practitioner Opoku Afriyie Richmond – Member.
The ten Regional Football Associations are expected to select the best U-17 players from their juvenile competitions to represent their Regions in this year’s edition.
The KGL Foundation is a corporate social responsibility initiative set up on behalf of the KGL Group to focus on youth empowerment & education, arts & culture as well as health & sports.