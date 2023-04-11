Prime News Ghana

Nana Sarfo Oduro heads KGL Foundation U-17 Inter Regional championship planning committee

By Vincent Ashitey
Executive Council member Nana Sarfo Oduro has been appointed as Chairman of the planning Committee for the maiden edition of the KGL Foundation U-17 Inter Regional Championship.

The Berekum Chelsea Director is tasked to ensure the successful planning and organization of the championship in Kumasi.

Nzema Kotoko General Manager and a member of the Juvenile committee Mohammed Waisu-Ali gets the nod as Vice Chairman of the committee.

Others include, Chief Executive Officer of Powerlines and a member of the Greater Accra Regional juvenile committee Michael Fiaduse - Member, President of Namoro Football Academy Aminu Abdulai - Member and media practitioner Opoku Afriyie Richmond – Member.

The ten Regional Football Associations are expected to select the best U-17 players from their juvenile competitions to represent their Regions in this year’s edition.

 

 

The KGL Foundation is a corporate social responsibility initiative set up on behalf of the KGL Group to focus on youth empowerment & education, arts & culture as well as health & sports.