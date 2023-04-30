Napoli forced to wait for Serie Atitle after draw

Napoli will have to wait for their first Serie A title in 33 years after being held to a draw by Salernitana at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
They last won the league in 1990 with a Diego Maradona-inspired side adding to their first title three years earlier.
Luciano Spalletti's side were on course for the victory they needed when Mathias Olivera headed home a 62nd-minute corner.
But Boulaye Dia equalised with a left-footed drive six minutes from time.
It silenced an expectant crowd who made a cacophony of noise and set off blue smoke flares inside and outside the stadium, where thousands of fans lined the streets, when Napoli went ahead.
"The players are obviously disappointed at not having made our brilliant fans happy tonight," Spalletti told DAZN.
"But you've seen for a while that these points are the hardest ones to get.
"We represent their dreams and that means it's right that their dreams are realised by us."
Despite the disappointment Napoli are almost certain to win the title, with just two points needed from their final six games to secure a third Serie A crown - and first without talisman Maradona.
Their next chance to secure the title will come when they travel to Udinese on Thursday (19:45 BST), but they could also win it before then if results go their way.
Second-placed Lazio, who are 18 points behind, must beat Sassuolo on Wednesday (20:00 BST), while Juventus, who are 20 points back in third with a game in hand, must win later on Sunday (19:45 BST) and on Wednesday.
Napoli were given the chance to wrap up the title with a record-breaking six games to go after Lazio were beaten 3-1 at Inter Milan earlier on Sunday.
Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez came off the bench to score twice and help Inter recover from a 1-0 deficit.
Napoli's game was due to take place on Saturday but was moved by officials because of concerns about a two-day celebration and public order in the city.
Sunday morning and early afternoon saw thousands of Napoli fans waving flags and flares set off as the expectation grew, particularly after Lazio's defeat.
The stadium itself, which Napoli renamed after Maradona two years ago, was full 30 minutes before kick-off as fans hoped their three-decade wait was about to end.
The hosts dominated possession throughout but struggled to create chances until Olivera headed home Giacomo Raspadori's corner.
Wild celebrations followed - with Napoli's substitutes flooding across the pitch to join in - while the ball was taken off the field by the referee and put into a velvet bag, in case it became part of history.
The equaliser, which saw Dia beat Victor Osimhen on the right wing before firing into the far corner, brought silence but it should only be a matter of days before Naples can celebrate properly and wipe away years of pain.
