NBA play-offs: Philadelphia 76ers beat Brooklyn Nets to complete 4-0 series sweep

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-88 to complete a 4-0 series sweep in the NBA play-offs.
Missing star centre Joel Embiid, the 76ers produced an impressive second-half performance to set up a meeting with either Boston or Atlanta in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.
Embiid, a finalist for the Most Valuable Player award, suffered a right knee sprain in Thursday's game three.
"The whole group came together today," said the 76ers' Tobias Harris.
Harris, who led the scoring for Philadelphia with 25 points and 12 rebounds, added: "He's the MVP. And when we heard he wasn't playing, I think it was an opportunity for everybody else to really step up and understand we've got to get a win without the big fella.
"For us to come out here and get this victory, it feels great for the whole group. It's a great win for us and a great way to sweep the series."
The Sixers trailed by 11 points early in the third quarter but an 18-4 run saw them take the lead and they closed the game out in the fourth quarter, with De'Anthony Melton coming off the bench to produce 15 points.
Paul Reed finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds.
The 4-0 series victory was Philadelphia's first play-off sweep since 1991.
Suns one game away from advancing
In Los Angeles, the Phoenix Suns took a 3-1 series lead over the LA Clippers with a 112-100 victory.
Phoenix's Kevin Durant finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and Devin Booker scored 30 points as the Suns won their second straight game in the series.
One more win will take them into to the Western Conference semi-finals, with game five in Phoenix on Tuesday against a Clippers side missing injured key players Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
Meanwhile, the LA Lakers moved into a 2-1 series lead with a 111-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Ja Morant returned from injury for the Grizzlies and scored 45 points - but it was not enough to overcome a Lakers side who led from start to finish.
Anthony Davis scored 31 points for the Lakers while LeBron James added 25 points.
The Miami Heat also moved into a 2-1 series lead with a 121-99 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, who were again missing star man Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Jimmy Butler scored 30 points for the Heat, who led by double digits for much of the contest.
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said the team would continue to "monitor" the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo, who suffered a back contusion in game one and also missed game two.
Game four takes place on Monday.
