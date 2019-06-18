NC's Special Competition : Kotoko will fall on Sunday - Johnson Smith

Coach of Karela FC Johnson Smith has disclosed that his team is ready to stun Asante Kotoko on Sunday, June 23 in the finals of the novelty Normalisation Committee Special Competition.
The Ayinase-based side stunned AshantiGold at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium courtesy Diawisie Taylor strike to set up a mouth-watering tie with the Porcupines who also defeated their arch-rivals Hearts of Oak 5-4 on penalties at the Accra Sports Stadium.
According to the former Kotoko trainer, his outfit is poised for victory on Sunday.
“I have respect for all teams, but I don’t fear any team because I’m an extraordinary coach so I don’t panic playing against the big teams because I know what I’m doing."
“Everyone should expect a win when we come up against Asante Kotoko in the finals, I perfectly acknowledge they are my former club and how experienced they are, but notwithstanding, we are beating them in the finals”
The winner of the Special Competition will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League.
