NC Special Competition Final: Check out Kotoko players to miss Karela's clash

Asante Kotoko will have to play the Normalisation Committee Special Competition Final against Karela United without the services of Danlad Ibrahim and Evans Owusu.
The Porcupines duo, goalkeeper and left-back will sit out of Sunday's, June 23 Tier One Cup final against the Nzema-based side at the Baba Yara Stadium at 3:00 PM following injuries suffered last Wednesday in the Tier Two Cup semi-final defeat to Ashantigold.
"Danlad Ibrahim and Evans Owusu are both out of the game. Our checks revealed that Danlad has a shoulder injury while Evans Owusu is also down with a foot injury,'' Andrew Owusu Amankwah of the medical team confirmed to Kotoko Express App.
The winner of today's clash will represent Ghana in 2019/2020 CAF Champions League.
