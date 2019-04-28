NC' Special Competition: Hearts, Kotoko face tricky ties in second round

The Normalization Committee's Special Competition second round continues today April 28 at the various centres.
In matchday 8 of Zone A, Berekum Chelsea will welcome Asante Kotoko at the Berekum Golden city park. Coach C.K. Akonnor and his charges will be seeking to do the double after beating them 2-0 in the first round.
Coach Samuel Boadu's Medeama will host Aduana Stars at the Tarkwa T&A to see who wins the bragging rights after they played a 1-1 draw game last weekend whilst Bechem United will engage Eleven Wonders at the Nana Forkuo II Park.
Meanwhile, in Zone B, Elmina Sharks take on Dreams FC at the Nduom Sports Complex. The two teams played a goalless drawn game in the first round.
WAFA will be seeking revenge against Ebusua Dwarfs at the Sogakope Stadium after suffering a 1-0 defeat against them.
Liberty Professionals will aim to inflict revenge upon Karela United when they face them at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman. The first leg ended 1-0 in favour of Karela.
READ ALSO:
NC' Special Competition: Hearts, Kotoko record comfortable wins
NC' Special Competition: Six lessons from first round
NC' Special Competition: Aduana Stars handed stadium ban
Ebusua Dwarfs will trek to Sogakope to play West African Football Academy (WAFA) with confidence high after two wins on the spin at the RedBull Arena with Sharks shrugging it out with Dreams Football Club at the Nduom Sports Complex in Elmina.
Hearts of Oak will trek to Tema to play Inter Allies at the Tema Sports Stadium. Goals from Robert Addo Soawh and Joseph Esso handed the Phobians the win in the first round.
Matchday 8 fixtures
Medeama SC vs Aduana