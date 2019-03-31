Prime News Ghana

NC' Special Competition: Kim Grant names lineup against Dreams FC

By Vincent Ashitey
NC' Special Competition: Kim Grant names lineup against Dreams FC
NC' Special Competition: Kim Grant names lineup against Dreams FC

Head coach of Hearts of Oak, Kim Grant has named his starting eleven to do the magic for his team against Dreams FC in the opening fixture of the Normalization Committee' Special Competition.

The match slated for today, March 31 at 3:00 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kim Grant has opted for Richmond Ayi his as his safest pair of hands in the post. 

New signee Kofi Kordzi and in form striker Joseph Esso leads the attack for the Phobians.

Hearts of Oak starting XI

Richmond Ayi (GK), William Dankyi, Fatawu Mohammed (C), Mohammed Alhassan, Christopher Bonney, Malik Akowuah, Aminu Alhassan, Obeng Jnr, Robert Sowah, Kofi Kordzi, Joseph Esso

Read also: 

NC' Special Competition: Ticket prices for Hearts of Oak vs Dreams FC announced

NC' Special Competition: Hearts to engage Dreams FC in week 1

VIDEO: Kim Grant returns to Hearts of Oak amid rumours of quitting

 
 
 

Other News Healines