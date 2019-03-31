NC' Special Competition: Kim Grant names lineup against Dreams FC

Head coach of Hearts of Oak, Kim Grant has named his starting eleven to do the magic for his team against Dreams FC in the opening fixture of the Normalization Committee' Special Competition.
The match slated for today, March 31 at 3:00 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Kim Grant has opted for Richmond Ayi his as his safest pair of hands in the post.
New signee Kofi Kordzi and in form striker Joseph Esso leads the attack for the Phobians.
Hearts of Oak starting XI
Richmond Ayi (GK), William Dankyi, Fatawu Mohammed (C), Mohammed Alhassan, Christopher Bonney, Malik Akowuah, Aminu Alhassan, Obeng Jnr, Robert Sowah, Kofi Kordzi, Joseph Esso
