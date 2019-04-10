NC' Special Competition: Kotoko host AshantiGold, Hearts welcome Dwarfs

The Normalization Committee's Special Committee matchday four comes off today April 10, at the various match venues.
The pick of matchday four is the regional derby between Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold. Matches between the two sides have always been cagey.
The last friendly match between them was in the John Agyekum Kufuor (JAK) anniversary cup which ended 1-1.
The Porcupines will be seeking to continue their form after recording a 3-0 victory over Eleven Wonders in matchday 3 while AshantiGold will be looking to halt the Reds in today's game at the Baba Yara Stadium at 3:00 pm.
Hearts of Oak will engage Dwarfs at the Accra Sports Stadium. The Phobians have not been at their best in the competition compared to the offseason form.
Kim Grants and his charges will be hoping to bounce back of two defeats against Elmina Sharks and Karela respectively.
Dwarfs will need to lift themselves up into today's clash as the Cape Coast-based team have lost all their previous 3 matches in the competition.
Below are the Week 4 fixtures
Elmina Sharks vs Liberty Professionals
Hearts vs Dwarfs
WAFA vs Karela
Inter Allies vs Dreams
Kotoko vs AshantiGold
Berekum Chelsea vs Aduana
Medeama vs Bechem United
