NC' Special Competition: Kotoko play Chelsea, Hearts welcome Inter Allies

Matchday 7 of the Normalization Committee's Special Competition continues today, April 24, at the various match centres.
The Special Competition which is keeping the clubs busy while the reformation of Ghana football goes on has produced excitement at the various venues.
In Zone A, table toppers Asante Kotoko will host Berekum Chelsea at Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Chelsea will be fired up for the test as they recorded their first win in the Special Competition with a lone goal over AshantiGold.
Second, on the log Medeama will make a trip to Dormaa to play as a guest to third-placed Aduana at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park while Eleven Wonders will battle Bechem United at the Nkoranza Park.
Over in Zone B, Ebusua Dwarfs will slug it out with leaders WAFA at the Cape Coast Stadium. Hearts of Oak will be looking to appease their fans after losing over the weekend to WAFA. They take on Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Meanwhile, Karela United will play Liberty Professionals at the Anyinase Camp Park as Dreams FC welcome Elmina Sharks at Dawu Park.
