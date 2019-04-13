NC' Special Competition: Liberty welcome Hearts, Kotoko battle Bechem United

It is game week five of the Normalization Committee's Special Competition at the various match venues this weekend.
The top liner of matchday 5 is the Accra derby between the Scientific Soccer lads of Liberty Professionals and the Rainbow Boys of Hearts of Oak to come off at the Dansoman Karl Reindolf park.
Liberty Professionals have always been the bogey side of the continental club masters and both teams will be thrilling fans to an exciting encounter as they have built a youthful side.
The Phobians will be seeking to continue their winning ways after a brace from Joseph Esso helped them beat Dwarfs at the Accra Sports Stadium while the Scientific Soccer lads where held to a goalless drawn game in Cape Coast against Elmina Sharks in matchday four of the competition.
Another regional derby is here, Elmina Sharks will host Ebusua Dwarfs who are yet to win a game in the Competition.
Over in Zone A, Asante Kotoko will take on Bechem United at the Baba Yara as they are seeking to extend their 2points lead at the summit of the log.
Here are the game week five fixtures
Aduana Stars vs Stallions FC
AshantiGold vs Medeama
Bechem United vs Asante Kotoko
Eleven Wonders vs Berekum Chelsea
Dreams vs WAFA
Dwarfs vs Elmina Sharks
Karela United vs Inter Allies
Liberty vs Hearts of Oak
