NC' Special Competition: New Edubiase rescinds decision on boycott

New Edubuase will be taking part in the Normalization Committee's Special Competition after initially pulling out.
The Bankroller of the team, Abdul Salam Yakubu decided to boycott the Special Competition claiming that he was unfairly treated.
According to Yakubu, till date, no explanations have been given to why the league was truncated.
The Division One league side was leading the league table in their zone before the league was truncated following Anas expose.
But former GFA vice George Afriyie confirmed on Atinka FM that, Abdul Salam Yakubu has rescinded his decision on the boycott and hence is drafting a participation letter to the Normalization Committee.
The Normalization Committee's Special Competition comes off this weekend at the various match venues.
