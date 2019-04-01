NC' Special Competition: Our target is to return to Africa - Felix Annan

Safest pair of hands for Asante Kotoko, Felix Annan has hinted that the team is using the Normalization Committee's Special Competition as a motivation to return to CAF inter-club competition.
The Normalization Committee's Special Competition kicked started last weekend at the various match venues.
Per the tournament rules, the winner of the Special Competition will represent Ghana at the CAF inter-club competition.
Felix Annan has revealed that, the team as targeted winning the special competition to return to Africa.
"We didn’t struggle but in life no matter what you do sometimes what you expect doesn’t come your way and you feel a bit down," Annan said.
"Truly speaking, when we went out of the Confederation Cup we weren’t happy about it but we were aware that we still have another opportunity to return to the competition so that alone is a motivation we the players have in the Special Competition because if we’re able to win it, we’ll go back to the Africa we were enjoying. This is a motivation."
"Today's game was not one of our best but I told the lads that the three points is the most important thing. In football sometimes you play and lose the three points and sometimes it’s vice verse so there’s still motivation as I pointed out".
Kotoko is sitting 2nd on the Zone B table with three points, same number of points as leaders AshantiGold but with inferior goal difference.
