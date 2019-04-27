NC' Special Competition: Six lessons from first round

The first round of the Normalization Committee's Special Competition ended on Wednesday 24th April 2019.
With 48 matches played in the Special Competition's first round, it recorded 83 goals; Zone A recorded 32 goals as against 51 from Zone B.
Below are some lessons from the first round of matches.
1. Asante Kotoko tops Zone A
Kotoko are leading the Southern end table with 10 points. The Kumasi based club have continued their impressive performance after their Africa campaign. Although some keys players are missing from the team, Maxwell Baakoh and Sogne Yacouba, the team have been formidable in the competition.
2. Karela leads Zone B
Karela United have been the surprise package in Zone B. Expected to have slow start due to the recent death of their owner David Brigidi but they have pulled a surprise by leading the Zone B standings with 13 points after the first round of matches.
3. Abdul Fatawu Safiu leads the goal king race.
Fatawu has led the lines very well for Kotoko in the absence of Songne Yacouba due to injury. Fans were worried about how the team will perform without their talisman but Fatawu has erased any doubts about the teams attacking force. The former Inter Allies player is leading the goal king chart with 6 goals.
4. Watertight Sharks
Elmina Sharks have kept things tight at the back as they are the team who have conceded the least number of goals. They have kept seven clean sheets in their seven games played.
Ebusua Dwarfs have the weakest defence in the Normalization Committee Special Competition, leaking in nine goals in seven games in Zone B with Eleven Wonders being the weakest team in Zone A with eight goals conceded.
6. The firing WAFA
WAFA SC is the highest scoring club so far with ten goals in seven games in Zone B whilst Asante Kotoko lead the scoring chart in Zone A with eight goals scored.