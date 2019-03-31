NC' Special Competition: Teguy Zabo starts as Kotoko take on Aduana

Asante Kotoko welcomes Aduana Stars to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the opener in the Normalization Committee's Special Competition.
The crucial fixture comes off today, March 31 at 3:00 pm.
Coach Akunnor makes few changes to the line up used in Kotoko's last match in the CAF Confederation.
Daniel Darkwah and Amos Frimpong are missing in action for the Reds, whilst Richard Senanu and Maxwell Baakoh are still nursing injuries.
Ivorian import Teguy Zabo is leading the attack for the Porcupines supported by Abdul Fatawu and Emmanuel Gyamfi.
Kotoko's starting XI
Felix Annan (GK), Augustine Sefah, Abdul Ganiu, Wahab Adams, Abass Mohammed, Umar Bashiru, Abdul Fatawu, Kwame Bonsu, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Martin Antwi, Teguy Zabo