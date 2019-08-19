EPL: Pogba misses penalty, Neves scores a 'worldie' as Wolves draw with Manchester United

Paul Pogba missed a second half penalty for Manchester United while Ruben Neves scored a worldie for Wolverhampton Wanderers as the two teams played a pulsating 1-1 draw at the Molineux Stadium in week 2 of the English Premier League.
With United looking to follow up their fantastic 4-0 home win against Chelsea last Sunday Wolves dented their hopes of attaining a possible 6 points out of 2 games.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer boys who twice suffered defeats at the Molineux Stadium broke the virginity of the game through Anthony Martial 9th minute strike.
Nuno Espírito Santo troops after the recess took the game to Manchester United and they almost fetched the equalizer when Raul Jimenez header came off the cross back from a free-kick.
Moments later, Ruben Neves scored a beauty in the 56th minute to make the game even. With United in search of the winner, Pogba won himself a penalty and missed the opportunity to restore the lead for his side.
Manchester United will on Saturday host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford while Wolves welcome Burnley to the Molineux Stadium on Sunday.
