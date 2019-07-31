New capture Joseph Aidoo begins preseason with Celta Vigo

Black Stars defender Joseph Aidoo has begun preseason training with his new Spanish side Celta Vigo after being given a two-week break.
The defender joined the Sky Blues from KRC Genk after two seasons with the club in which he won the Belgian league last season.
The 23-year-old who was given a two-week break to recharge his batteries having featured for his country in the just ended AFCON 2019 has reported for training to keep up shape ahead of the 2019/20 La Liga season.
He made one appearance for Ghana at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations where he featured in the team’s last Group match against Guinea Bissau.
Celta Vigo will travel to Germany to play two matches on Friday and Saturday.
